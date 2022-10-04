French media publishes article on Azerbaijan turning into reliable gas supplier to Europe

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 4. The French La Gazette news portal published an article about the launch of the Greece-Bulgaria gas interconnector (IGB) and the significance of this pipeline providing the most real opportunities for Azerbaijan's energy supply to Europe, Trend reports.

According to the article, IGB is an important project for ensuring Europe's energy security.

"This pipeline is a game changer for Bulgaria. It’s also an important contribution to Europe's energy security," the article said.

Besides, the article stressed that the IGB is a gas pipeline which will enable Bulgaria to receive Azerbaijani gas, and in particular gas produced at the Shah Deniz-2 field. IGB will be connected to TAP and through it gas from the field will be supplied to European markets.

The publication also cited the statements by the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made at the opening ceremony of the IGB in Sofia, and noted that Azerbaijan has become a reliable gas supplier to Europe, and will soon become also an electricity supplier.

"Last year, Azerbaijan's gas exports amounted to 19 billion cubic meters. This year it’s planned to be increased to 22 billion cubic meters," the article said.

The article emphasized that the number of countries addressing Azerbaijan to buy gas or increase the volume already supplied gradually grows.

"A specific agreement has been already achieved between the European Union and Azerbaijan to double the capacity of the Southern Gas Corridor by 2027. Therefore, it can be said with confidence that Azerbaijan offers the most real opportunities for Europe's energy supply," concluded the article.