BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 4. President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree conferring the title of 'Honored Teacher' and awarding the Taraggi medal to a group of education workers, Trend reports.

Three workers in the education sector who distinguished themselves in the field of holding international and republican subject Olympiads and training students were awarded the honorary title of 'Honored Teacher' and eight workers were awarded the Taraggi medal.