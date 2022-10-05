Chronicles of Victory: Azerbaijani First VP Mehriban Aliyeva appeals to the nation on October 5, 2020 (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 5. First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a post on her official Instagram page. Here is what the post says, Trend reports:

"Dear fellow compatriots! At a time when our courageous Army is conducting a successful counter-offensive operation to liberate ancient Azerbaijani lands from Armenian occupation, the enemy does not stop showing its insidious intentions. During the whole week of fierce fighting, Armenia has been unscrupulously circulating fake news. The Armenian diaspora, which actively misinforms the international community, plays a special role in this violent attack. Today we are all witnesses of truly historic events! However, we cannot simply observe what is happening from the outside.

Each of us is obliged to do our best to bring the moment of the Great Victory closer. So we are all soldiers who are obliged to make every effort to expose the Armenian lies. I call on each of you to expose the fakes of the Armenian propaganda and convey the truth about the Armenian aggression to the international community from all possible platforms! Everyone who considers Azerbaijan his homeland must raise his voice and refute the lies of the Armenians! May Almighty God protect our Army, our people and our Motherland!"