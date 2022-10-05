Remains found in burial in Khojavand belong to Azerbaijani servicemen

KHOJAVAND, Azerbaijan, October 5. All 12 bodies found in mass burial in Adilli village of Khojavand district belong to Azerbaijani servicemen Director of the Association of Forensic Medical Examination and Pathological Anatomy of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Health Adalat Hasanov said, Trend reports.

"Excavation was carried out, remains of 12 people were found, and these are the remains of Azerbaijani servicemen. All of them were buried in clothes. The study of the remains indicates that these people were tortured, their legs were tied. All the corpses with their hands raised, bone injuries are visible, skull fractures as well," he stated

"The remains will be analyzed and it will be established whether firearms were used. Gender, age, height, time of death, and the duration of the stay of the remains in the ground will be determined," Hasanov said.

He noted that an examination of the remains will be carried out. The forensic medical examination will take 15 days, and the genetic examination will take 15 days. Upon completion of the examination, the result will be submitted to the Military Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan.