Azerbaijan's ombudsman releases statement on second anniversary of Armenian missile strike on Mingachevir

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5. Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan Sabina Aliyeva has released a statement on the second anniversary of the first missile strike on Mingachevir by the Armenian armed forces, where the Mingachevir hydropower station, the largest thermal power plant in the South Caucasus, is located, the Ombudsman's Office told Trend.

"Thus, five people acquired severe injuries, and their houses suffered significant damage as a result of Armenia's rocket attack on Mingachevir with a population of more than 100,000 people. The enemy's attack on the dam and power station in the city was aimed at causing heavy losses and serious environmental consequences for South Caucasus," said the statement.

In this regard, Azerbaijan called on international organizations to stop Armenia's war crimes leading to the risk of a deadly environmental disaster in the region and a gross violation of the civilian population's right to a safe life, Aliyeva noted.

"Armenia's large-scale military provocations against Azerbaijan and landmine plating policy on our internationally recognized lands with the help of sabotage groups are yet regular attempts to exacerbate the situation, slow down the reconstruction activities in liberated territories, thereby constituting obstacles for sustainable peace and security in the region," the Office stated.