Executive director of UN-Habitat appreciates work done by Azerbaijan in urban planning field

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5. Fuzuli International Airport, this great conference hall in Aghdam city, and in general the work done by the Azerbaijani government in the post-conflict period in the field of urban development, are worthy of approval, Trend reports.

Executive Director of the United Nations Human Settlement Programme (UN‐Habitat) Maimunah Mohd Sharif said this on the sidelines of the Azerbaijan National Urban Forum on the topic 'Sustainable Development Goals and the New Urban Agenda as a Leading Force for Post-Conflict Recovery and Reconstruction' in Aghdam city with the joint cooperation of the UN Program and the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan with the organizational support of the ADA University.

She noted that inclusive development was the key.

"Conflicts lead millions of people around the world to poverty. A total of 81 million people were forced to leave their homes precisely because of the threat of violence, danger, and also because of climate change in 2021," Sharif said.