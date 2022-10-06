Azerbaijan implementing concept of sustainable urban planning on its liberated lands (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. The concept of sustainable urban planning and the general plan on restoration is already being implemented on the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan Firdovsi Aliyev said during Azerbaijan National Urban Forum on the topic 'Sustainable Development Goals and the New Urban Agenda - as the leading force for restoration and reconstruction in the post-conflict period'.

"In this direction, Azerbaijani government in accordance with general plan on restoration of liberated plans is implementing such concepts as 'smart' cities and villages, 'green' economy and sustainable development," he said.

According to Aliyev, creating environmentally sustainable cities is one of the priority issues for Azerbaijan as well as waste and water management.

"Azerbaijan pays attention, among other things, to the regulation of waste emitted by industries, pollution due to transport in the direction of transition to zero emissions. The country has already created all the conditions for the introduction of environmentally friendly and hybrid vehicles," he stated.

Aliyev noted that the greening of the cities is also one of the priority issues.

"This concept, for example, is included in the general plan of Baku city. Thus, Azerbaijan plans to increase the number of green zones in Baku up to 3,000 hectares, which will be more than 25 kilometers," minister informed.

"The circular economy is also one of priority issues and strategic documents in this directions are already being implemented," he added.