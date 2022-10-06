Residential areas in Zangilan to be integrated in park zones - Azerbaijani President's special representative

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. Azerbaijan will continue work on the improving Zangilan city to a high standard, Trend reports.

Special Representative of the Azerbaijani President to Zangilan district Vahid Hajiyev made this remark during Azerbaijan National Urban Forum on the topic 'Sustainable Development Goals and the New Urban Agenda - as the leading force for restoration and reconstruction in the post-conflict period'.

According to him, Zangilan is a regional center, built in accordance with concepts of 'green' and 'smart' city.

"For example, to restore the ecosystem destroyed during the occupation, 20,000 plane trees and 1,000 kilograms of oak seeds were planted in the Zangilan district. Moreover, more than 3,000 different trees were planted in Aghali village recently," Hajiyev said.

He noted that residential areas in Zangilan will be integrated into park zones, which will be further emphasized by the nature-oriented landscape.

"Residential buildings will be integrated into the layout and design of park region to a very high standards with the use of local materials as well as modern technologies," Hajiyev said.

He stressed that logistics, tourism and agriculture are also priorities in the restoration work.