Chapman Taylor says int'l support on mine clearing on Azerbaijan's liberated lands should be strengthened

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. International support for work on mine-clearance on the liberated territories of Azerbaijan should be strengthened, Group Board Director of British Chapman Taylor company Adrian Griffiths told Trend on the sidelines of the Azerbaijan National Urban Forum.

"Chapman Taylor has been visiting Karabakh region for more than 18 months. The company has participated in the preparation of master plans for Shusha and Jabrayil cities. It's a great honor for us to participate in the process of reconstruction of these lands," he said.

According to Griffiths, what happened on Azerbaijani territories during their occupation is a disaster.

"Restoration program is a grandiose initiative. The return of former internally displaced persons to their native lands is a top priority in this regard. Today's forum is very important in terms of drawing international attention to the problems in the region. The biggest problem today is, of course, the number of landmines and the danger they pose. I believe that international support for mine action should be strengthened," he said.

Griffiths noted that the future lies in the restoration of liberated lands in an environmentally friendly, 'green' way.

"The company must work very hard towards sustainable development in recovery for the future of the planet," he added.