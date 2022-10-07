One-sided and irresponsible statement of French FM causes bewilderment - MFA (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 13:27

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. The one-sided and irresponsible statement of the Minister of Europe and Minister of Foreign Affairs of France Catherine Colonna on the background of the efforts of French President Emmanuel Macron to promote the process of achieving peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia is bewildering, Spokesperson of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva said, Trend reports.

Abdullayeva made the remark commenting on Colonna's answer to the question from a pro-Armenian member of the French National Assembly about accusations against Azerbaijan and providing more support to Armenia, expressed solidarity with Armenian people and made completely unfounded calls against Azerbaijan.

"It’s not the first time that French officials have demonstrated a one-sided and pro-Armenian position. It’s also notable that Colonna hasn’t made any calls for an investigation into the numerous war crimes, and crimes against humanity committed by Armenia so far. Unfortunately, for the past 30 years, no appeal has been made by French officials in connection with war crimes committed by the Armenian side,” the spokesperson further said.

“We understand the reason, but it would be good if the official representative of the country, which is the leading force in Europe, acting as the guardian of the principles of international law, wishing to become a mediator in the process of normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, showed a neutral, impartial and fair position,” she pointed out.

“In a few days the second anniversary of the missile strike of the Armenian armed forces on the second largest city of Azerbaijan - Ganja, which killed dozens of civilians, will be marked. So far, no one has been prosecuted for this war crime. We are calling on the French foreign minister to appeal to the Armenian side on this issue," added Abdullayeva.