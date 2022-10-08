First stage of rebuilding activities envisages return of thousands of former IDPs to Azerbaijan's Karabakh – official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 8. The entire rebuilding process conducted in liberated lands can be divided into three major stages, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories of the Karabakh Economic Region (except Shusha district) Emin Huseynov said, Trend reports.

He noted that the first stage is scheduled to be completed by 2026.

"The primary objective is the re-establishment of Fuzuli and Aghdam urban centers and 32 villages. The first stage provides for the return of nearly 66,000 of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) to their hometown," Huseynov added.