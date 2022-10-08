Azerbaijan eyes creating jobs in Karabakh Economic Region – official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 8. Azerbaijan won't only ensure the infrastructure projects in its liberated territories, but will also provide the return of its citizens, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories of the Karabakh Economic Region (except Shusha district) Emin Huseynov said, Trend reports.

"One of the major factors fostering the return of former internally displaced persons is the creation of jobs. Azerbaijan is planning to create around 150,000 jobs in the Karabakh Economic Region alone," he said.