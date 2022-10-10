Azerbaijan army ready to immediately respond to any of Armenia's steps to violate territorial integrity - MoD

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. Azerbaijan Army is ready to immediately respond to any step taken by Armenia against the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, Deputy of the Commander of the Military unit of the Ministry of Defense for ideological work and moral and psychological support Colonel Elshad Abilov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the conference organized by the Social Research Center on the 'Armenia's war crimes against Azerbaijan over the past 30 years' topic.

He noted that Azerbaijani army liberated the country's lands from occupation, breaking through the so-called 'Ohanyan line', which the Armenians considered 'impregnable'.

Abilov stressed that Azerbaijani army took adequate measures in response to Armenia both during the second Karabakh war as well as to Armenian provocations after the war.

"Armenia doesn't provide Azerbaijan with accurate maps of minefields. Sappers of the Azerbaijani army discovered and cleared 21,573 mines and unexploded ordnance on an area of 27,590 hectares after the second Karabakh war. In the post-war period, eight military personnel were killed and 85 were injured as a result of mine explosions," he said.

According to Abilov, another mines laid by Armenians were found after the war in Lachin and Kalbajar districts.

He noted that mass graves found in Farrukh and Adilli villages liberated from occupation, also confirm the war crimes of Armenia.

"Azerbaijan is certain that another mass grave will be discovered, since up to 4,000 Azerbaijani citizens went missing during the first Karabakh war," Abilov added.