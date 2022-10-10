Azerbaijan, Moldova are friends and partners – President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. Azerbaijan and Moldova are friends and partners, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during a one-on-one meeting with Prime Minister of the Republic of Moldova Natalia Gavrilita, who arrived in Azerbaijan for an official visit, Trend reports.

"I am sure that we will work on ways to step up our cooperation in the coming years, because in addition to such good political relations, we should definitely explore opportunities in other sectors. I believe that these issues will be seriously considered during your visit and we will witness some recovery in trade and economic cooperation. I am convinced that there is great potential to increase the level of bilateral trade.

Of course, one of the important issues on the global agenda is energy security. We have already addressed these issues through our representatives. Of course, we will also discuss the current situation and what needs to be done to start cooperation in those areas. There are many other areas, and I believe there will be great opportunities to expand our bilateral agenda. Of course, given the very strong political relations, this should be the case. A few days ago, I had the opportunity to meet with the President in Prague. You know that we had meetings and telephone conversations before. In short, a good and businesslike relationship has been established. I am sure that you will establish good relations with your Azerbaijani counterpart in order to move our partnership forward," the head of state said.