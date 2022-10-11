Azerbaijan demands from world community to increase pressure on Armenia due to its war crimes - MFA (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 11:49

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11. Azerbaijan demands the world community to increase pressure on Armenia, which has committed war crimes [against Azerbaijan], Spokesperson of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva said during round table dedicated to second anniversary of the rocket attack by Armenia on Ganja city [during the second Karabakh war], Trend reports.

According to Abdullayeva, the consequences of Armenia's missile strikes on Ganja were recorded on the spot by representatives of local and international media.

"All the materials were collected according to the protocol and an appeal was made to the International Court of Justice. We are talking about violations of people's rights, crimes committed on the basis of hatred,” she noted.

“Azerbaijan will do its best to bring the perpetrators to justice. Unfortunately, so far, not a single person has been brought to justice for the war crimes committed by Armenia," added the spokesperson.