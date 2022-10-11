Azerbaijan committed to strengthening relations with Asian partners

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11. Amid rather complex and turbulent modern international relations Turkic states face the necessity to create sustainable models of national economies, and in this context, Turkic integration, which Azerbaijan has been advocating for many years, is of particular importance, Trend reports.

Azerbaijan, being the founding country of the Organization of Turkic States, played an important role in uniting the countries of the Turkic world and bringing the relations of these countries to the current high level.

In addition to multilateral format of relations, Azerbaijan also attaches great importance to the development of bilateral relations separately with each Turkic country, as evidenced by the visits of the Heads of Turkic states to Azerbaijan, during which discussions are held at the highest level.

Just this summer President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev visited Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, held meetings and discussions at the highest level. Moreover, presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan were given a warm welcome in Azerbaijan's Baku.

Thus, during the recent visit of the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov to Azerbaijan, the parties signed a number of documents aimed at strengthening strategic relations between the countries.

Kyrgyz political expert Almaz Usuvaliyev noted that Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan always had good relations.

"Many Azerbaijanis live in Kyrgyzstan, and feel like they are in their own family. The laying of the foundation of the Azerbaijan Culture and Leisure Park in Bishkek is also a desire to show friendship between the people of Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan," he said.

The people of Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan are united by friendship and brotherly relations, Usuvaliyev added.

He also stressed that today Azerbaijan, being the founder of the Organization of Turkic States, seeks to strengthen the influence of this organization.

Thus, along with an active policy of developing relations with European countries, Azerbaijan doesn't forget about important partners in Asia, striving to strengthen its position and develop relations in all areas with its closest strategic partners.