BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. French La Gazette online newspaper published an article stating that during the quadripartite meeting of the leaders of Azerbaijan, France, Armenia and the President of the European Council within the framework of the first summit of the European Political Community in Prague on October 6, it was once again confirmed that Armenia isn't a sovereign state, Trend reports.

The article noted that the participation of France in the meeting, gave Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan confidence and the French side, in turn, didn't hide its support for Armenia.

The article said that Armenia and France assumed that they would be able to put pressure on Azerbaijan.

"However, the firm position and integrity of the Azerbaijani side didn't allow this. During the the meeting, which lasted more than five hours and consisted of two parts, an attempt to put pressure on Azerbaijan was prevented in any form," the article stated.

The article stressed that in the final statement, Azerbaijan and Armenia recognized each other's territorial integrity and sovereignty on the basis of the UN Charter. Thus, Armenia recognized that Karabakh is part of Azerbaijan.

The article also noted that as part of this meeting, the EU and France wanted to create a joint border monitoring mission, whose activities would also cover the territory of Azerbaijan. However, Azerbaijan, which values its sovereignty, objected to this. Thus, it was decided that this mission would operate only on the territory of Armenia, while Azerbaijan would cooperate with the mission in accordance with its own interests. The border mission will facilitate confidence-building measures and border delimitation.

The article added that during this meeting Azerbaijan's interests were once again properly protected.

"Armenia, by agreeing to the work of this border mission at its own territory, once again showed that it isn't a sovereign state. This is also a serious step against Russia," the article said.