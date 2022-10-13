Azerbaijan making huge efforts to increase NAM's political weight and global visibility - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. Azerbaijan is making huge efforts to strengthen the solidarity within the NAM and to increase the Movement’s political weight and global visibility, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said addressing the plenary session of 6th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia in Astana on October 13, Trend reports.

"Since 2019 Azerbaijan is chairing, by unanimous decision of Member States, the Non-Aligned Movement, the second largest international structure after the UN. Our chairmanship was unanimously prolonged for one more year until the end of 2023.

We are making huge efforts to strengthen the solidarity within the NAM and to increase the Movement’s political weight and global visibility. Azerbaijan actively promotes the idea of NAM’s institutionalization to this end. In this context, it is worth mentioning the NAM Parliamentarian Network and the NAM Youth Organization, established by the initiatives of Azerbaijan. We also suggested to convene next year a high-level meeting of the NAM Member States to exchange views and formulate the position of the Movement concerning the post-COVID-19 world," the head of state said.