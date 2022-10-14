Azerbaijan Army positions in Kalbajar direction subjected to fire

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. The Armenian armed forces from the positions in the direction of the Yukhari Shorzha settlement of the Basarkechar region using various caliber weapons periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijani Army positions, stationed in the direction of the Alibayramli settlement of the Kalbajar district on October 14, starting from 00:40 (GMT+4) to 01:50, Trend reports on October 14 via the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The Azerbaijan Army stationed in these directions took adequate retaliatory measures.