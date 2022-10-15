Azerbaijani, Iranian FMs hold phone talks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 15. Phone talks between Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran Hossein Amir-Abdollahian took place on October 15, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

In continuation of the meeting of the leaders of the two states, held in Astana, the ministers exchanged views on a number of issues, including current topics on the bilateral agenda.

The parties also discussed the current situation in the region.

During the telephone conversation, cooperation within the framework of international organizations, as well as other issues of mutual interest were discussed.