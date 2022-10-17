Common language and culture is basis for solidarity between Turkic-speaking countries - MFA (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov participates in the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry's Twitter page.

"A common history, common language, a common identity and culture are the basis for deeper ties and solidarity between Turkic-speaking countries," the ministry said.

In addition to the priority issues on the agenda of the OTS, the meeting will discuss preparations for the Summit of the Organization of Turkic States to be held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan on November 11, 2022.