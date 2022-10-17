Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office issues statement on anniversary of Armenian missile attack on Ganja (UPDATE)

Details added, first version posted 12:33

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17. Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office has issued a statement on the anniversary of an Armenian missile attack on Ganja, Trend reports on October 17.

"Armenian Armed Forces, violating the norms and principles of international Law, Geneva Convention of 1949 and Additional Protocols, requirements for a humanitarian ceasefire, reached during the Second Karabakh War, which started on September 27, 2020 amid their own crushing defeats on the battlefield, subjected the civilian infrastructure in cities and regions of Azerbaijan located far from the conflict zone and the frontline zone to fire. This includes residential buildings, hospitals, other medical centers, school buildings, kindergartens, administrative buildings of state institutions, agricultural land with the use of various types of weapons, and ballistic missiles, including prohibited artillery. Thus, crimes against humanity and peace, war crimes, including brutal murders of civilians, were committed, large-scale damage was caused to the civilian population, state property, infrastructure, business entities," the statement said.

"The first missile attack on Ganja city located 60 kilometers from the combat zone, was carried out by the Armenian Armed Forces on October 4, 2020, one civilian was killed and 39 were injured. As a result of the second attack on Ganja, three civilians were wounded the next day. During another rocket attack on Ganja on October 8, 2020, three civilians were injured, and infrastructure, houses and vehicles were seriously damaged. The Armenian Armed Forces carried out another missile attack on Ganja city around 2 am (GMT+4) on October 11, 2020, as a result of which 10 people, including women and children, were killed and 51 people were injured. As a result of the launch of a SCUD (Elbrus) ballistic missile during the night of October 17, 15 people, including five women and six children, were killed in the city, 79 people, including 29 women and 19 children, were injured, residential buildings were damaged and other buildings," said the statement.

During the missile and artillery attacks on Ganja city carried out by Armenian Armed Forces on October 4,5,8,11 and 17,2022, 26 people were killed, including 10 women, and 6 children, 66 women and 48 children were wounded, and significant damage was caused to civilian infrastructure, religious sites, vehicles. The goal of the military-political leadership of Armenia, when striking at the districts of the city, where the civilian population is densely populated, at night was to kill as many people as possible," the statement informed.

The statement also noted that the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan appealed to international organizations, and the world community as a whole to take measures of legal responsibility provided for by international law against Armenia, its military-political leadership, who committed crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes.

"Prosecutor General's office of Azerbaijan condemns crimes against peace and humanity and honors the memory of those who died with deep sorrow!" the statement said.