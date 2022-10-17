Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Foreign diplomats commemorate those killed in Armenia's rocket attacks on Ganja (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 17 October 2022 15:10 (UTC +04:00)
Foreign diplomats commemorate those killed in Armenia's rocket attacks on Ganja (PHOTO)

Follow Trend on

Farid Zohrabov
Farid Zohrabov
Read more

GANJA, Azerbaijan, October 17. The heads of diplomatic missions accredited to Azerbaijan have visited the Ganja Memorial Complex to commemorate civilians who died following the Armenian armed forces' missile strikes on the city during the second Karabakh war, Trend reports.

The diplomats laid flowers at the memorial complex and honored the memory of the victims.

This year marks the second anniversary since Armenia's fifth missile attack on Ganja, the second-largest city of Azerbaijan, killing 15 and injuring 79 people.

Foreign diplomats commemorate those killed in Armenia's rocket attacks on Ganja (PHOTO)
Foreign diplomats commemorate those killed in Armenia's rocket attacks on Ganja (PHOTO)
Foreign diplomats commemorate those killed in Armenia's rocket attacks on Ganja (PHOTO)
Foreign diplomats commemorate those killed in Armenia's rocket attacks on Ganja (PHOTO)
Foreign diplomats commemorate those killed in Armenia's rocket attacks on Ganja (PHOTO)
Foreign diplomats commemorate those killed in Armenia's rocket attacks on Ganja (PHOTO)
Foreign diplomats commemorate those killed in Armenia's rocket attacks on Ganja (PHOTO)
Foreign diplomats commemorate those killed in Armenia's rocket attacks on Ganja (PHOTO)
Foreign diplomats commemorate those killed in Armenia's rocket attacks on Ganja (PHOTO)
Foreign diplomats commemorate those killed in Armenia's rocket attacks on Ganja (PHOTO)
Foreign diplomats commemorate those killed in Armenia's rocket attacks on Ganja (PHOTO)
Foreign diplomats commemorate those killed in Armenia's rocket attacks on Ganja (PHOTO)
Foreign diplomats commemorate those killed in Armenia's rocket attacks on Ganja (PHOTO)
Foreign diplomats commemorate those killed in Armenia's rocket attacks on Ganja (PHOTO)
Foreign diplomats commemorate those killed in Armenia's rocket attacks on Ganja (PHOTO)
Foreign diplomats commemorate those killed in Armenia's rocket attacks on Ganja (PHOTO)
Foreign diplomats commemorate those killed in Armenia's rocket attacks on Ganja (PHOTO)
Foreign diplomats commemorate those killed in Armenia's rocket attacks on Ganja (PHOTO)
Foreign diplomats commemorate those killed in Armenia's rocket attacks on Ganja (PHOTO)
Foreign diplomats commemorate those killed in Armenia's rocket attacks on Ganja (PHOTO)
Foreign diplomats commemorate those killed in Armenia's rocket attacks on Ganja (PHOTO)
Foreign diplomats commemorate those killed in Armenia's rocket attacks on Ganja (PHOTO)
Foreign diplomats commemorate those killed in Armenia's rocket attacks on Ganja (PHOTO)
Foreign diplomats commemorate those killed in Armenia's rocket attacks on Ganja (PHOTO)
Foreign diplomats commemorate those killed in Armenia's rocket attacks on Ganja (PHOTO)
Foreign diplomats commemorate those killed in Armenia's rocket attacks on Ganja (PHOTO)
Foreign diplomats commemorate those killed in Armenia's rocket attacks on Ganja (PHOTO)
Foreign diplomats commemorate those killed in Armenia's rocket attacks on Ganja (PHOTO)
Foreign diplomats commemorate those killed in Armenia's rocket attacks on Ganja (PHOTO)
Foreign diplomats commemorate those killed in Armenia's rocket attacks on Ganja (PHOTO)
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more