France can not be objective - Turkish FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17. Unfortunately, France and French President Emmanuel Macron can't be objective, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye Mevlut Cavushoglu said during the press conference following the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Istanbul on October 17, Trend reports.

"A quadripartite meeting was held in Prague. And even this meeting was held in order to put pressure on Azerbaijan. However, this is not the same Azerbaijan that accepts everything offered, this is the Azerbaijan that liberated its territories from occupations. The provocateur is obvious with its intentions and everyone knew who the occupier was," he said

"Why did the Karabakh problem remain unsolved for 30 years? The reason for this is the unconditional support of Armenia shown by Russia, the US, and France. Azerbaijan showed patience for 30 years. As a result, it liberated its lands from Armenian occupation. And now, according to international law, Karabakh is the land of Azerbaijan," Cavusoglu stated.