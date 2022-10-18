President of Armenia prepares its people to recognize reality created by Azerbaijan - Russian expert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 18. President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan recently stated that the decisions on the Karabakh issue will not satisfy the wishes of the Armenian side since the geopolitical and regional situation has changed.

"Really, difficult times have come. Now everything has entered a decisive stage. This concerns the existence of the Republic of Armenia and the resolution of the Karabakh issue. And realism is required from us so that we can make the right decisions," Khachaturyan said.

Political expert and editor-in-chief of the National Defense magazine Igor Korotchenko told Trend that this statement is a message so that Armenian society can realize the new reality and react to it without any large-scale shocks that could bring down the public political situation in Armenia.

"I believe that this statement is intended to prepare public opinion for the fact that in the text of the peace treaty, which is expected to be signed between Azerbaijan and Armenia before the end of this year, there will be no mention of the status of Armenian separatists in Karabakh," he said.

"The basic provisions that Armenia will recognize the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan without any exceptions will be confirmed. The issue of the security of the Armenian population, which lives in the territory of the Karabakh economic region of Azerbaijan, will be decided by the Azerbaijani side," he informed.

According to Korotchenko, the statement of the President of Armenia is a kind of message that Armenia will have to leave hopes for the OSCE Minsk Group, leave questions and hopes about a certain status, this is a statement of the existing reality on the part of the Armenian leadership.