Turkish Ombudsman Institution prepares reports of Armenian missile attacks on Azerbaijani civilians

Politics Materials 18 October 2022 12:33 (UTC +04:00)
Humay Aghajanova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 18. Turkish Ombudsman Institution prepared reports of Armenian missile attacks on Azerbaijani civilians, Chief Ombudsman of Türkiye Seref Malkoc said at a meeting of the Asian Ombudsman Association in Baku on October 18, Trend reports.

Malkoc reminded that during the 2020 second Karabakh war, as a result of ballistic missile bombardments of Azerbaijani cities [close to the combat zone] by Armenia, a lot of civilians were killed.

"At the invitation of the Azerbaijani Ombudsman [Sabina Aliyeva], we visited these cities and prepared a report on human rights. Then, we visited the liberated territories of Azerbaijan and prepared a report on the mines," he added.

