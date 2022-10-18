Turkish Ombudsman Institution prepares reports of Armenian missile attacks on Azerbaijani civilians

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 18. Turkish Ombudsman Institution prepared reports of Armenian missile attacks on Azerbaijani civilians, Chief Ombudsman of Türkiye Seref Malkoc said at a meeting of the Asian Ombudsman Association in Baku on October 18, Trend reports.

Malkoc reminded that during the 2020 second Karabakh war, as a result of ballistic missile bombardments of Azerbaijani cities [close to the combat zone] by Armenia, a lot of civilians were killed.

"At the invitation of the Azerbaijani Ombudsman [Sabina Aliyeva], we visited these cities and prepared a report on human rights. Then, we visited the liberated territories of Azerbaijan and prepared a report on the mines," he added.