Armenian subversive groups continue to mine Azerbaijan's liberated lands taking advantage of its impunity - ombudsman

BAKU,Azerbaijan, October 19. Armenian subversive groups continue to mine the territories of Azerbaijan without being subjected to any international pressure, Azerbaijani Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) Sabina Aliyeva said, while speaking at Baku International Conference of Ombudsmen and National Human Rights Institutions dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the Azerbaijani Ombudsman's Office, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan's Ombudsman Office repeatedly appealed to international organizations in connection with the actions of Armenian side. Unfortunately, government of Armenia has not yet taken any steps in connection with the transfer of accurate maps of minefields to Azerbaijan. Taking advantage of its impunity, Armenia continues to mine Azerbaijani territories with the help of subversive groups," she said.

"Ombudsman's office repeatedly appealed, regarding these violations of international law, to the international community both during the war and in the post-war period, prepared reports, appeals and statements based on the facts collected and sent them to the relevant international organizations," Aliyeva stated.