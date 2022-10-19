Armenian war crimes against Azerbaijan should be properly assessed - Ukrainian political scientist

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. International organizations don't react seriously to Armenian war crimes, Ukrainian political scientist and Associate Research Fellow Taras Kuzio said during the seminar 'War crimes against Azerbaijan', Trend reports.

He noted that not much attention is paid to war crimes committed against Azerbaijan.

"Inaccurate information about this conflict [Karabakh conflict] has spread in the Western media, Azerbaijan is considered the guilty party in Karabakh war, and Armenia is presented as a victim. This is due to the large Armenian diaspora in Western countries. Attention should be paid to the issue related to the killing of the civilian Azerbaijani population during the Karabakh war, shelling of Azerbaijani civilians," Kuzio said.

He added that double standards must be prevented, the crimes committed by Armenia against Azerbaijan in the first and second Karabakh wars must be properly assessed.

"Armenia, which occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijani territories, has not yet been recognized as an occupier, this discrimination must end," Kuzio stated.