OSCE made no decision to send mission to Armenia - MFA (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20. No group called "OSCE Needs Assessment Mission for Armenia" has an OSCE mandate, Trend reports citing the statement of the press service of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan issued a statement regarding the issues of sending a group called "OSCE Needs Assessment Mission for Armenia" to Armenia.

"The issue in connection with the dispatch to Armenia of a team of the Secretariat of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), referred to as an "OSCE needs assessment mission", has never been discussed by any collective decision-making body of the OSCE, and as a result, no decisions were taken on this issue. At the same time, no group referred to as the “OSCE Mission for Assessing the Needs of Armenia” has an OSCE mandate, can't be associated with it in any way, and none of its results or reports will be considered as documents OSCE," the ministry said in a statement.

This is a one-sided statement put forward by Armenia is nothing more than a personal visit by a group of several state members, and any result of this visit will be assessed accordingly.

