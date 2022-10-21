Participation of Azerbaijani, Turkish Presidents in opening of Zangilan airport - example of brotherhood, parliament speaker says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 21. The joint participation of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the opening ceremony of Zangilan International Airport is a vivid example of the Azerbaijani-Turkish brotherhood and union, Speaker of Azerbaijan's Parliament Sahiba Gafarova said during today's parliamentary meeting, Trend reports.

She noted that Türkiye is always close to Azerbaijan.

"Azerbaijan is actively implementing projects that will change the political picture of the region, working together with Türkiye. The message conveyed to the world yesterday from Zangilan is that Azerbaijan has forever returned to its ancestral lands. Karabakh and East Zangazur will become a prosperous land," Gafarova said.