We will make every effort so that Azerbaijanis, living far from country, preserve Azerbaijani language – President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 21. We will continue to do everything to help the Azerbaijanis who have found themselves cut off from our state, to assist them in their development so that they preserve the Azerbaijani language, Azerbaijani traditions, Azerbaijani culture, remain true to the principles of Azerbaijanism and never cut off ties with their historical homeland, just as many representatives of other peoples of our fraternal Turkic states live outside their states, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said receiving Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States Baghdad Amreyev, Trend reports.

"The relations with all Turkic-speaking countries are a priority for us. I am sure that the upcoming summit in Samarkand will once again confirm our unity. We must rally even closer around common interests especially in the current geopolitical situation, proceeding from the need for mutual support, for the strengthening of independence and sovereignty of our states, and in order to fill our cooperation with specific content. In this case, in addition to political interaction, I think one of the important areas in the coming years will be cooperation in the field of strengthening security measures. Since the world is changing and has already changed, new threats and new challenges are already knocking at the door, so to speak. Therefore, along with economic cooperation, cooperation in transport, humanitarian and other areas will be one of the priorities, I think. For my part, I want to say that Azerbaijan will continue to do everything to strengthen the unity of the Turkic world. This is a great heritage of our ancestors. The Turkic world, unfortunately, has been fragmented over the course of various stages of history, and now there are still issues that require our attention and a well-concerted policy. Within the framework of national states, the states of the Turkic world are already united.

The Turkic world, of course, is much broader than the borders of national member states of the Organization of Turkic States. Therefore, I am sure that our humanitarian ties, contacts between people, with representatives of Turkic-speaking peoples living on a vast geography will also be in demand in the future. In any case, we, for our part, will do everything to strengthen the unity among countries of our organization, support our brothers living in various countries of the world, and we are talking of tens of millions of our blood brothers. There are many more Azerbaijanis living outside Azerbaijan than in the country alone. Of course, their security, their rights and well-being are of the utmost importance to us. We will continue to do everything to help the Azerbaijanis who have found themselves cut off from our state, to assist them in their development so that they preserve the Azerbaijani language, Azerbaijani traditions, Azerbaijani culture, remain true to the principles of Azerbaijanism and never cut off ties with their historical homeland, just as many representatives of other peoples of our fraternal Turkic states live outside their states. But I also know that all leaders of the Turkic states attach great importance to how the rights of their brothers are secured in various countries ," the head of state said.