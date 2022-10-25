Armenia abuses Azerbaijan's Lachin corridor for its illegal military activities - MFA (UPDATE)

Details added, first version posted 10:22

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 25. Armenia should be pressured to provide accurate minefield maps to Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan about the threats as a result of the mining of Azerbaijani territories by Armenia.

After the liberation of Azerbaijani territories from Armenian occupation as a result of the Second Karabakh War, one of the main threats that hinder large-scale restoration and construction work carried out in the post-conflict period, threats to the military and civilian population working in these territories, as well as the return of forced internally displaced persons and peaceful residence in their native lands is the purposeful mining of Azerbaijani territories by Armenia, which has been carried out over the past 30 years and continues to this day.

The statement said that Armenia violates paragraph 4 of November 10, 2020, continues to carry out illegal military activities and not only doesn't withdraw its forces from the territory of Azerbaijan but also keeps laying a large number of anti-personnel mines on the territory of the country.

"In general, over the past 30 years, the number of victims of mine explosions in Azerbaijan amounted to 3,345 people. A total of 266 citizens became landmine victims, of which 48 people died, including three reporters from the end of the Second Karabakh War. Of the 45 dead, 35 are civilians. Moreover, 38 women and 357 children became the victims of landmines over the past 30 years," the statement informed

"As of August 2022, after the Armenians left the territory of the Lachin district, more than 1,400 E-001M mines, manufactured in Armenia in 2021, were found on the territory, as well as new booby traps were found on the doorsteps of houses and in courtyards in Zabukh and Sus villages of Lachin district on October 3, which indicates the scale and severity of the threat," said the statement.

"The laying of the mines on the territory of Azerbaijan once again demonstrates that, despite the fact that the Lachin corridor is intended only for the passage of civilians, goods and vehicles in accordance with paragraph 6 of the tripartite statement, the abuse of this road for the illegal military activities of Armenia continues. It also demonstrates that claims that Armenia allegedly didn't produce or export mines over the past decades are not true," the statement said.

