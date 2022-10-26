Azerbaijani diaspora holds rally exposing war crimes of Armenia in Montreal

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 26. A rally exposing war crimes committed by Armenian armed forces during the Second Karabakh War was held in Montreal, Canada, the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of Azerbaijan told Trend on October 26.

According to the committee, the event, organized by the Azerbaijani Society of Canada in Montreal, took place in Victoria Square Park, located in the city center.

During the event, the attention of the city residents was drawn to the missile attacks of Armenian armed forces on Ganja, Naftalan, Barda, Tartar, Mingachevir, and other cities of Azerbaijan, mine problems created by Armenia on Azerbaijani lands, mass burials found in Edilli village of Azerbaijan’s Khojavand district.

Besides, posters and leaflets reflecting such slogans as "Stop Armenian aggression!", "Armenia is killing children!", "Pray for Ganja!", "Pray for Barda!", "Stop Armenian terror!", and "Stop attacks on civilians!" were demonstrated.

The event participants with the flags of Azerbaijan voiced the slogans "Karabakh is Azerbaijan!", "Martyrs do not die, the Motherland is indivisible!".

The city residents who showed interest in the rally were given booklets reflecting the history of the Karabakh conflict, the aggressive policy of Armenia against Azerbaijan, the heavy war crimes of the Armenian armed forces, the latest military provocations of Armenia [on the border with Azerbaijan on September 12-14].

The booklets also reflected the liberation of territories of Azerbaijan from the Armenian occupation [during the Second Karabakh War] and the restoration of territorial integrity in accordance with the norms and principles of international law, serious efforts of the Azerbaijani state to establish a long-term and sustainable peace in the South Caucasus region.