US committed to peace negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan - State Department

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 26. The US is committed to peace negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said during the press briefing, Trend reports.

According to him, the US encouraged both leaders to meet in whatever format is most useful to them.

"We believe direct dialogue is key to resolving issues and to reaching a lasting peace. It’s why Secretary Blinken brought together his foreign minister counterparts from Armenia and Azerbaijan in New York City in September," Price said.