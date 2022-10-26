Azerbaijan marks anniversary of chairmanship of NAM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 26. Today marks three years since Azerbaijan assumed the chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), Trend reports citing Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry.

Despite the fact that the country's chairmanship was during the COVID-19 pandemic, Azerbaijan managed to turn the difficulties associated with the pandemic into opportunities for international cooperation thanks to successful initiatives of international importance put forward as the chairmanship of the NAM and unanimously supported by the member states of the Movement.

During the chairmanship, Azerbaijan took important steps to start the process of approving the logotype and flag of NAM, it was on the basis of the initiatives of the Head of the Azerbaijani state and with the support of the member states of the Movement that the foundation of the NAM Youth Network was laid on October 4-5, 2021, and on November 28, 2021 - NAM Parliamentary Network.

Azerbaijan held the Baku Conference of the Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement from June 30 through July 1, 2022, and the NAM Youth Summit from July 25 through July 29, 2022. These events resulted in the adoption of documents regulating the activities of the Youth Organization and the NAM Parliamentary Network, the establishment of logos and flags of these organizations.

During the chairmanship a high-level commemorative event was organized in Belgrade, Serbia dedicated to the 60th anniversary of the founding of NAM, a conference in Baku on the theme "The Heritage of the African Continent in the Evolution of the Non-Aligned Movement", and trainings were held for the first time in the history of NAM in connection with NAM modeling involving young people from NAM countries. On the basis of the relevant order of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, every year dozens of young people have found the opportunity to receive scholarships while studying in Azerbaijan.

Meeting of the ministers,including the ministers of labor and health were held in order to strengthen the partnership and solidarity between states members of the Movement as well as to identify potential areas of cooperation.

In the near future, it's planned to hold meetings of the ministers of education, heads of institutions responsible for information and communication technologies, economics and ecology.

Despite the fact that the chairmanship of the NAM covers three years, unanimous decision was made in July last year by the members of the Movement to extend the term of Azerbaijan's chairmanship until the end of 2023.