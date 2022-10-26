Global Baku Forum expected to be held in foreseeable future

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 26. The 10th Global Baku Forum is expected to be held soon, Co-Chair of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center Ismail Serageldin said at the event dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the Center, Trend reports.

He noted the importance of the forum as a platform to discuss global issues and expressed hope for holding such significant events in the foreseeable future.

"I am sure that these events will help us to take constructive and productive steps," Serageldin said.

The 9th Global Baku Forum was held in June 2022.

PHOTO - Seymur Ismayilov