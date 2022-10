BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 26. Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry condemns terrorist attack on religious temple in Iran, the ministry wrote on its Twitter page, Trend reports.

"We deplore terror attack in Shah Cheragh Mosque in Shiraz, Iran. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of victims, hope for speedy recovery of those injured. As a state that has faced terrorism, Azerbaijan strongly condemns all its forms and manifestations," the publication says.