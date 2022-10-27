Members of UK Parliament support Azerbaijan's rightful position

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. Minister of State for the Middle East, South Asia and the UN at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon and a number of members of the UK House of Lords expressed support for Azerbaijan's position, Trend reports referring to the UK Parliament.

In response to the anti-Azerbaijani statement of a member of the House of Lords of the UK Parliament, Co-Chair of the All Party Parliamentary Group on ArmeniaBaroness Caroline Cox, other members of the House of Lords voiced both neutral and supportive views of Azerbaijan.

Thus, Lord Hussain noted that the recent border clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan highlight the urgent need to accelerate the EU-led peace and normalization process between those two countries, as well as emphasized the importance of a comprehensive peace agreement.

In addition, Lord David Evans drew attention to the issue of explosive mines on Azerbaijan's liberated lands and thanked the UK government for their financial assistance for landmine clearance efforts in Azerbaijan. He added that following landmine blasts, 260 civilian casualties have occurred in Azerbaijan, and there are 3,890 missing Azerbaijanis, about whom Armenia refuses to release any information.

Furthermore, Baroness Uddin expressed her support for the recent meeting of the Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders held in Prague on October 6. She also stressed the fact that the Azerbaijanis have not been provided with any details of 3,890 missing Azerbaijani persons due to Armenia's inaction.