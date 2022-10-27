Azerbaijani Foreign Minister meets with Ambassador of Greece in connection with completion of his diplomatic mission (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. On October 27, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received Greek Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Azerbaijan Nikolaos Piperigkos in connection with the completion of his diplomatic mission in the country, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Jeyhun Bayramov thanked the ambassador for his activities to develop relations between Azerbaijan and Greece and wished him success in his future work. The importance of the recent growing contacts between Azerbaijan and Greece was emphasized, in particular, the meeting of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev with the Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis as part of the opening ceremony of the Greece-Bulgaria gas interconnector on October 1 this year was noted, and the importance of continuing the political dialogue was also emphasized.

Ambassador Nikolaos Piperigkos noted that cooperation in the field of energy and transit lies at the heart of relations between our countries. He stressed that there is potential for further development of cooperation in the political, economic, trade, transport and transit areas.

The meeting discussed a number of areas on the bilateral agenda, as well as regional peacebuilding efforts and other issues of mutual interest.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov conveyed his best wishes to the Ambassador.