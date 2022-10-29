Türkiye's foreign policy based on criteria of fairness and honesty - Speaker of Azerbaijani Parliament

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29. Friendship and fraternal relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, sealed by common roots and values, have come a long way in development, Chairman of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan Sahiba Gafarova said at an event held on October 29 on the occasion of Türkiye's national holiday, Trend reports.

She emphasized the great international authority of the Republic of Türkiye.

"I believe that, on the one hand, this is, of course, due to its political, economic, military, intellectual, spiritual potential and geopolitical significance, and on the other hand, to the fact that Türkiye's foreign policy is based on the criteria of fairness and honesty, which today urgently needed internationally," Gafarova said.

She noted that the objective position demonstrated by the fraternal country in relation to international problems plays a uniquely stabilizing role in the current turbulent time in the world.

Speaking about the importance of the Shusha Declaration, the chairman of the Milli Majlis said that Turkey supports Azerbaijan both in the work on the restoration of Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur, and in all other issues.