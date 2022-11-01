President Ilham Aliyev attending 31st Arab League Summit (PHOTO) (LIVE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 1. The 31st Arab League Summit has got underway in Algiers, the capital city of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is attending the opening ceremony of the event as a Guest of Honor at the invitation of the President of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria Abdelmadjid Tebboune who hosts the 31st Arab League Summit.

President of Algeria Abdelmadjid Tebboune welcomed President Ilham Aliyev, the heads of state and government, and the heads of delegation attending the Summit.

The Arab League was formed on March 22, 1945 by Egypt, Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, Transjordan (now Jordan), Saudi Arabia, and Yemen. Currently, the League has 22 members. The official headquarters of the League is in Cairo.

Turkiye has the permanent observer status in the League.