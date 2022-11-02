Azerbaijan demands justice for journalists killed during Armenia's military aggression - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. Azerbaijan demands justice for nine journalists killed during Armenia's military aggression against Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs Twitter account.

"Today, on the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists, we remember and demand justice for 9 Azerbaijani journalists who were killed merely for doing their work in the course of military aggression by Armenia against Azerbaijan," MFA said.

November 2 marks the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists.