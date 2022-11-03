Azerbaijani NGOs issue statement in connection with Armenian landmine terror (UPDATE)

Details added, first version posted 18:00

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. Azerbaijani Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) issued a statement in connection with landmine terror, committed by Armenia, Trend reports on November 2.

The statement said that Armenia at all times acted against principles and norms of international law in relation to civilian population of Azerbaijan, committed terrorist acts, genocide, targeted the civilian population during both Karabakh wars and continues landmine terror after the end of the second Karabakh war. Armenia, which occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijani territories for 30 years, laid more than a million mines, including mines of Armenian production, on these territories.

As a result of mine explosions, 267 citizens of Azerbaijan were killed or seriously injured two years after the end of the second Karabakh war. As of today, within the framework of mine-clearance operations, tens of thousands of mines and unexploded ordnances have been detected and destroyed. The accuracy and reliability of the information in the mine maps presented by the Armenian side is very low.

"We, the Non-Governmental Organisations, operating in Azerbaijan, appealing to world society and international organizations, demand that war crimes, committed by Armenia, were investigated by international structures, a legal and political assessment be given to the mining of territories and the failure to provide reliable maps of minefields. We demand punishment of Armenia by the international community, international organizations for the crimes it has committed against humanity," the statement said.