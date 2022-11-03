NATO Special Representative welcomes holding of third meeting of Azerbaijani-Armenian commission on border demilitation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. NATO Deputy Assistant Secretary General for Political Affairs and Security Policy, Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia Javier Colomina welcomed the third meeting of the Azerbaijani-Armenian commission on border demilitation, NATO Special Representative wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports.

"Good news to see our partners discussing border delimitation, a must to increase security on the ground. NATO supports the normalisation of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and welcomes EU efforts towards that end," he wrote.