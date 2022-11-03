NATO Special Representative welcomes holding of third meeting of Azerbaijani-Armenian commission on border demilitation

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Politics Materials 3 November 2022 22:40 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. NATO Deputy Assistant Secretary General for Political Affairs and Security Policy, Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia Javier Colomina welcomed the third meeting of the Azerbaijani-Armenian commission on border demilitation, NATO Special Representative wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports.

"Good news to see our partners discussing border delimitation, a must to increase security on the ground. NATO supports the normalisation of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and welcomes EU efforts towards that end," he wrote.

