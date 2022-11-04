Azerbaijan allocates funds for highway construction in Hajigabul district – decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a Decree on the construction of the Mughan-Birinci Pashali-Ikinci Pashali-Shorbachi-Birinci Udullu-Taghili-Ikinci Udullu-Gubali highway of Hajigabul district, Trend reports.

According to the decree, the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads has been allocated 12 million manat ($7.059 million) for completing the construction of the mentioned highway, linking eight settlements with a population of 12,000 people, in accordance with subparagraph 1.26.18 "Allocating funds envisaged for state capital investments in the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2022".

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Finance was tasked with providing relevant funds, whereas the Cabinet of Ministers – with resolving issues stemming from the order.