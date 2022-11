BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5. The first ever consular consultations between Azerbaijan and Switzerland were held in Bern, Trend reports on November 5 via the Twitter publication of Azerbaijani Ambassador Fuad Isgandarov.

According to the publication, the ambassador himself and Deputy State Secretary of Switzerland Johannes Matyassy spoke at the meeting.

"Delegations had constructive discussions in favour to develop cooperation in various spheres of mutual interest," the publication said.