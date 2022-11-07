Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Positions of Azerbaijani army in Kalbajar come under fire

Politics Materials 7 November 2022 08:50 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7. On November 6, from 19:35 to 21:50, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of the Yukhari Shorzha settlement of the Basarkechar region using various caliber weapons periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions, stationed in the direction of the Mollabayramli and Bezirkhana settlements of the Kalbajar region, Trend reports citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defence.

The units of the Azerbaijani army deployed in these areas have taken adequate response measures.

