Turkish delegation's visit to Karabakh begins

FUZULI, Azerbaijan November 7. Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagci and a delegation from the Turkish municipality of Chorum have started their visit to Karabakh, Trend reports on Monday.

First, the participants of the trip arrived in the Fizuli district. They were met by the Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories of the Karabakh Economic Region (except Shusha district) Emin Huseynov.

During the trip, its participants will get acquainted with the consequences of the destruction inflicted by the Armenians in Fizuli, as well as with the reconstruction and construction work carried out in the liberated territories.

A document on twinning between the cities of Fuzuli and Chorum will also be signed.