We support all measures to normalize relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia - Turkish Defense Minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan November 7. Türkiye supports all measures to normalize relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia. But there are some initiatives that are aimed at slowing down this process, and everyone should know that Türkiye key is against them, Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar said during a speech in Ankara at an event dedicated to November 8 - Victory Day on Monday, Trend reports.

Minister stressed that Azerbaijan is very important for Türkiye, and Türkiye is very important for Azerbaijan. "Azerbaijan holds a special place in our hearts. Our activity is based, first of all, on the bonds of brotherhood and friendship," Akar said.

He noted that a joint Turkish-Russian center operates in Aghdam.

"We continue our work in full coordination with our Azerbaijani brothers. The Shusha Declaration has become one of the most important steps in our relations, covering our joint steps and intentions. As part of this declaration, we also stated that we will take all possible steps to establish lasting peace in the region. Armenia must understand the gesture made by Azerbaijan and Türkiye, the outstretched hand of peace, and take the necessary steps. Everyone, and in particular Armenia, should see that this is important for the region and that in this way the Caucasus can become a region of peace and stability," he added.