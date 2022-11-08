Azerbaijani soldiers demonstrated power of Turks to whole world - Turkish Defense Minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan November 8. The Azerbaijani soldier demonstrated the strength of the Turks to the whole world, Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar said during a speech in Ankara at an event dedicated to November 8 - Victory Day on Monday, Trend reports.

According to the minister, Türkiye has always been and will continue to be close to fraternal Azerbaijan in its fair struggle.

Akar recalled that 30 years ago, Armenia occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijani lands, expelled more than 1 million Azerbaijanis from their native lands, and committed the Khojaly genocide.

"It is very interesting that those who "did not see" all this appeared after Azerbaijan restored its rights. These historical facts should be taught in schools, we should never forget her. The OSCE Minsk Group has been silent for 30 years. After Second Karabakh War, within the framework of the European Union, dozens of people come here under the pretext of observing a ceasefire. The heroic Azerbaijani army liberated the occupied lands from occupation. The Azerbaijani soldier showed the whole world that he is able to liberate his lands, demonstrated the power of the Turks to the whole world," he added.